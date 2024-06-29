Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 21.6 %

Shares of CDIOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,042. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

