Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Capri Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

