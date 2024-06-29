Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 1.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

