Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $674.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

