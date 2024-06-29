Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBBB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 321,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares during the period.

BATS:JBBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,788 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

