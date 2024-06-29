Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the May 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 29,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

