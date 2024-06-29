Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (CP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.32.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.