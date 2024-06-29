Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $2.70

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $2.70 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,966 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in BlackBerry by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after buying an additional 710,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,938.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 334,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 317,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

