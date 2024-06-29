Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,428. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

