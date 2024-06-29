Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,663 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 27,637,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,928,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

