Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,459,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.32.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

