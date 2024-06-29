Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.