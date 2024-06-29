Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

COWZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,770 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

