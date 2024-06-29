Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,360 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

CALF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,142 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.