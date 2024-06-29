Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock worth $199,910. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,902. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.