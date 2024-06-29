Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 9,419,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

