BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.66. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.