BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,838. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

