Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 7,299,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

