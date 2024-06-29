Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. 57,055,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,215,418. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

