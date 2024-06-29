Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.0 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of BZLFF remained flat at $38.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $41.95.
Bunzl Company Profile
