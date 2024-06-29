Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BZLFF remained flat at $38.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

