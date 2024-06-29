BTIG Research Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $45.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.