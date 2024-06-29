Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.99. 40,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$399.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOM.U

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.