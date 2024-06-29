Brookmont Capital Management Sells 95 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.93. 8,755,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,207. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

