Brookmont Capital Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VNQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.