Brookmont Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 50,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.94. 8,283,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,569. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

