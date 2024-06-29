Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.