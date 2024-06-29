Brokers Issue Forecasts for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,688 shares of company stock worth $11,408,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

