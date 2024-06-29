Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $106.86

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $11,997,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,219,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,933,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

