Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $40.52

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 257.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in APA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 808,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in APA by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $28,593,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

