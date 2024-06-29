British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $30.93. 4,161,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,120. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.