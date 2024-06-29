Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 2nd (NYSE:BOW)

Bowhead Specialty’s (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bowhead Specialty had issued 7,529,412 shares in its initial public offering on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $128,000,004 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOW opened at $25.34 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

In related news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David John Newman acquired 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 in the last three months.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

