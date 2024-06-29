Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Short Interest Update

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

BOWN stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Friday. 102,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. Bowen Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

