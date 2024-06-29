BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after buying an additional 331,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 170,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

