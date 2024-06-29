Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $47.90 on Friday, reaching $3,961.50. 321,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,108. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,759.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,623.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

