Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,015. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $237,728.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $111.84.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($14.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.44) by ($8.80).

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

