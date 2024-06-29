Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Up 384.4% in June

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 384.4% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Up 7.8 %

BWAQ stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Blue World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

