Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Down 51.5% in June

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blue Star Foods Trading Down 12.7 %

BSFC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. Blue Star Foods has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 344.42% and a negative net margin of 55.71%.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

