bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

BLEU stock remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Friday. bleuacacia has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

