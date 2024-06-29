Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Decreased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after buying an additional 880,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $708,859,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

