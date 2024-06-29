BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Announces $0.22 Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2214 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 664,707 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
