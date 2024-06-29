BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NEAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. 356,628 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
