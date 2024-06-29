BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Raised by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $3,243,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BLK traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $787.32. 769,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.66. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

