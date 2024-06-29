BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Position Boosted by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 323,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,201. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

