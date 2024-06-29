BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $833.95 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $833.95 million and $20.72 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001302 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.
