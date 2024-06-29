Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $6.76 on Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $6.76 or 0.00011129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $108.49 million and approximately $369,925.02 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,754.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00639462 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.88492941 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $511,440.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.