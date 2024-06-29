Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BTGGF remained flat at $61.16 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $72.46.

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

