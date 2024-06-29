BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $756.34 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $60,902.87 or 1.00055886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $756.34 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,689.63394822 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

