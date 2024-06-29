Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Down 3.4%

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.88 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89). Approximately 1,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).
Biome Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 2.46.
About Biome Technologies
Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.
