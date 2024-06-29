BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 267.1% in June

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 267.1% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioCardia Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. 44,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,682. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioCardia will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

